Local Sports: Cumberland Valley schedule and scores for Jan. 11

Basketball stock photo

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Dickinson at Ursinus, 6 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Dickinson at Ursinus, 8 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

West Perry at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Shippensburg, ppd. 

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

James Buchanan at Northern, 7 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at West Perry, 7:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Waynesboro, ppd. 

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Hershey at Cumberland Valley, ppd. —> Feb. 8

Mid-Penn Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Susquehanna Township at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

Shippensburg at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.

Northern at James Buchanan, 5 p.m.

Big Spring vs. Trinity at Keystone Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.

