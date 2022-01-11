Local Sports: Cumberland Valley schedule and scores for Jan. 11

BASKETBALL
COLLEGIATE MEN
Dickinson at Ursinus, 6 p.m.
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Dickinson at Ursinus, 8 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Palmyra, 7 p.m.
Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.
West Perry at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Shippensburg, ppd.
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
James Buchanan at Northern, 7 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at West Perry, 7:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Waynesboro, ppd.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Hershey at Cumberland Valley, ppd. —> Feb. 8
Mid-Penn Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Susquehanna Township at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
Shippensburg at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.
Northern at James Buchanan, 5 p.m.
Big Spring vs. Trinity at Keystone Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.