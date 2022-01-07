 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule, scores and postponements for Jan. 7

Basketball stock photo

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Central Dauphin at Carlisle, ppd. —> TBD

Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.

Hershey at Red Land, ppd. —> Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Northern, ppd., —> Jan. 12

West Perry at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Milton Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m. (updated start time)

Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Red Land at Hershey, ppd. —> Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.

James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Shippensburg, ppd. —> Jan. 19

Mid-Penn Capital

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

CPIHL

Bears Division

Lower Dauphin vs. West Shore at Twin Ponds, 8:10 p.m.

Cumberland Valley vs. Central York at York Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m.

Viola Division

Keystone Kraken vs. Penn Manor at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Keystone

CD East at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

COLLEGIATE

Messiah in Budd Whitehill Duals at Williamsport, 9 a.m.

