Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule, scores and postponements for Jan. 7

BASKETBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Central Dauphin at Carlisle, ppd. —> TBD
Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.
Hershey at Red Land, ppd. —> Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at Northern, ppd., —> Jan. 12
West Perry at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Milton Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m. (updated start time)
Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Red Land at Hershey, ppd. —> Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.
James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at Shippensburg, ppd. —> Jan. 19
Mid-Penn Capital
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
CPIHL
Bears Division
Lower Dauphin vs. West Shore at Twin Ponds, 8:10 p.m.
Cumberland Valley vs. Central York at York Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m.
Viola Division
Keystone Kraken vs. Penn Manor at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Mid-Penn Keystone
CD East at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
COLLEGIATE
Messiah in Budd Whitehill Duals at Williamsport, 9 a.m.