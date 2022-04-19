Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule, scores and postponements for April 19

BASEBALL
COLLEGIATE
Dickinson at Gettysburg, ppd.
York at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.
Pitt-Johnstown at Shippensburg, 3:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
State College at Cedar Cliff, ppd. –> Wednesday (4:15)
Altoona at Cumberland Valley, ppd. –> 5/2 (4:15 p.m.)
Red Land at Central Dauphin, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Waynesboro, ppd. –> Wednesday (4:15 p.m.)
Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, ppd. –> TBD
Northern at James Buchanan, ppd. –> 5/12 (4:15 p.m. at Northern)
West Perry at Shippensburg, ppd. –> TBD
LACROSSE
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Keystone
Trinity at Palmyra, 6:45 p.m.
Nonleague
Cedar Cliff at Lancaster Country Day, 4 p.m.
State College at Northern, ppd. –> 4/27 (5:30 p.m.)
CD East at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Hershey at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Carlisle at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Nonleague
Cumberland Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at CD East, 4:15 p.m.
Chambersburg at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Carlisle, 4:45 p.m.
Northern at State College, ppd. –> TBD
SOFTBALL
COLLEGIATE
Dickinson at Gettysburg (DH), 3:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at State College, ppd. –> Wednesday (4:15 p.m.)
Cumberland Valley at Altoona, ppd. –> 4/9 (4:15 p.m.)
Central Dauphin at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at West Perry, ppd. –> Wednesday (3:30 p.m.)
Waynesboro at Big Spring, ppd. –> Wednesday (4:15 p.m.)
Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs, ppd. –> TBD
James Buchanan at Northern, ppd. –> Wednesday (4:15 p.m.)
TENNIS
COLLEGIATE MEN
Messiah at Hood, 2 p.m
COLLEGIATE WOMEN
Messiah at Hood, 2 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
State College at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Northern, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Camp Hill at Trinity, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Harrisburg at Carlisle, 3:45 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Mechanicsbug at Hershey, ppd. –> 5/10 (4 p.m.)
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, ppd. –> Wednesday (3:30 p.m.)
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, ppd. –> TBD
Big Spring at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Trinity, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Northern, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 6 p.m.
Northern at Palmyra, 6:15 p.m.