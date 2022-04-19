 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule, scores and postponements for April 19

Baseball stock.jpg

BASEBALL

COLLEGIATE

Dickinson at Gettysburg, ppd.

York at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.

Pitt-Johnstown at Shippensburg, 3:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College at Cedar Cliff, ppd. –> Wednesday (4:15)

Altoona at Cumberland Valley, ppd. –> 5/2 (4:15 p.m.)

Red Land at Central Dauphin, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Waynesboro, ppd. –> Wednesday (4:15 p.m.)

Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, ppd. –> TBD

Northern at James Buchanan, ppd. –> 5/12 (4:15 p.m. at Northern)

West Perry at Shippensburg, ppd. –> TBD

LACROSSE

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Keystone

Trinity at Palmyra, 6:45 p.m.

Nonleague

Cedar Cliff at Lancaster Country Day, 4 p.m.

State College at Northern, ppd. –> 4/27 (5:30 p.m.)

CD East at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Hershey at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Carlisle at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at CD East, 4:15 p.m.

Chambersburg at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Carlisle, 4:45 p.m.

Northern at State College, ppd. –> TBD

SOFTBALL

COLLEGIATE

Dickinson at Gettysburg (DH), 3:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at State College, ppd. –> Wednesday (4:15 p.m.)

Cumberland Valley at Altoona, ppd. –> 4/9 (4:15 p.m.)

Central Dauphin at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at West Perry, ppd. –> Wednesday (3:30 p.m.)

Waynesboro at Big Spring, ppd. –> Wednesday (4:15 p.m.)

Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs, ppd. –> TBD

James Buchanan at Northern, ppd. –> Wednesday (4:15 p.m.)

TENNIS

COLLEGIATE MEN

Messiah at Hood, 2 p.m

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Messiah at Hood, 2 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 4 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Northern, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

Camp Hill at Trinity, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Harrisburg at Carlisle, 3:45 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.

Mechanicsbug at Hershey, ppd. –> 5/10 (4 p.m.)

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, ppd. –> Wednesday (3:30 p.m.)

Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, ppd. –> TBD

Big Spring at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Trinity, 4 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Northern, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 6 p.m.

Northern at Palmyra, 6:15 p.m.

