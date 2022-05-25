 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for May 25

  • Updated
  • 0
Lacrosse Stock 2

LACROSSE

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

District 3 Tournament

Class 3A

Championship

Governor Mifflin vs. Manheim Township at Landis Field, Harrisburg, 5 p.m.

Third Place

Wilson at Hempfield, 4;30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Twin Valley vs. York Catholic at Landis Field, Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Third Place

Red Land vs. Susquehannock at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

SCHOLASTIC

District 3 Tournament

People are also reading…

Semifinals

Class 2A

Upper Dauphin at Brandywine Heights, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

District 3 Tournament

Class 2A

Semifinals

Manheim Central at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: CV's Tristan Hall scores golden goal in District 3 Class 3A semifinal win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News