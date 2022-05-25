Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for May 25

LACROSSE
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
District 3 Tournament
Class 3A
Championship
Governor Mifflin vs. Manheim Township at Landis Field, Harrisburg, 5 p.m.
Third Place
Wilson at Hempfield, 4;30 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Twin Valley vs. York Catholic at Landis Field, Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Third Place
Red Land vs. Susquehannock at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
District 3 Tournament
People are also reading…
Semifinals
Class 2A
Upper Dauphin at Brandywine Heights, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
District 3 Tournament
Class 2A
Semifinals
Manheim Central at York Suburban, 7 p.m.