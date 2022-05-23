Local Sports:Cumberland County schedule and scores for May 23

BASEBALL
SCHOLASTIC
District 3 Tournament
First Round
Class 6A
Hampfield at Cedar Cliff, 4:30 p.m.
Wilson at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.
Penn Manor at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Donegal at Greencastle-Antrim, 4:30 p.m.
Twin Valley at Exeter, 4;30 p.m.
New Oxford at Manheim Central, 4:30 p.m.
South Western at Red Land, 4:30 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Northern at Susquehannock, 4:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Ephrata, 5:30 p.m.
Gettysburgn at Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Fleetwood at Octorara, 4:30 p.m.
Big Spring at Middletown, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Bermudian Springs at Berks Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Annville-Cleona vs. Trinity at WASS Park, 4:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Class 2A
Kutz Town at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Upper Dauphin at Delone Carholic, 4:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Class A
Greenwood at High Point Baptist, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Calvary Christian at Halifax, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
District 3 Tournament
Semifinals
Class 3A
Wilson at Manheim Township, 5 p.m.
Governor Mifflin at Hempfield, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Governor Mifflin at Hempfield, 5 p.m.
Red Land at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
District 3 Tournament
First Round
Class 6A
Governor Mifflin at Manheim Township, 4:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Hempfield, 4:30 p.m.
Wilson at Warwick, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Waynesboro at Exeter, 4:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Elizabethtown, 4:30 p.m.
Manheim Central at Lower Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
Donegal at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Palmyra, 4:30 p.m.
Northern at Lampeter-Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.
Twin Valley at Solanco, 4:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Class 3A
Boiling Springs at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.
Susquenita vs. Trinity at Lower Allen Park, 4:30 p.m.
Annville-Cleona at Bermudian Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Oley Valley at Kutztown, 6 p.m.