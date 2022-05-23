 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local Sports:Cumberland County schedule and scores for May 23

  • 0
Baseball stock photo

BASEBALL

SCHOLASTIC

District 3 Tournament

First Round

Class 6A

Hampfield at Cedar Cliff, 4:30 p.m.

Wilson at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.

Penn Manor at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Donegal at Greencastle-Antrim, 4:30 p.m.

Twin Valley at Exeter, 4;30 p.m.

New Oxford at Manheim Central, 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Red Land, 4:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Northern at Susquehannock, 4:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Waynesboro at Ephrata, 5:30 p.m.

Gettysburgn at Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Fleetwood at Octorara, 4:30 p.m.

Big Spring at Middletown, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Bermudian Springs at Berks Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona vs. Trinity at WASS Park, 4:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Class 2A

Kutz Town at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Upper Dauphin at Delone Carholic, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Class A

Greenwood at High Point Baptist, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Calvary Christian at Halifax, 4:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

District 3 Tournament

Semifinals

Class 3A

Wilson at Manheim Township, 5 p.m.

Governor Mifflin at Hempfield, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Governor Mifflin at Hempfield, 5 p.m.

Red Land at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

SCHOLASTIC

District 3 Tournament

First Round

Class 6A

Governor Mifflin at Manheim Township, 4:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Hempfield, 4:30 p.m.

Wilson at Warwick, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Waynesboro at Exeter, 4:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Elizabethtown, 4:30 p.m.

Manheim Central at Lower Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Donegal at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Palmyra, 4:30 p.m.

Northern at Lampeter-Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.

Twin Valley at Solanco, 4:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Class 3A

Boiling Springs at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.

Susquenita vs. Trinity at Lower Allen Park, 4:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Bermudian Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Oley Valley at Kutztown, 6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News