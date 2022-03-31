 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for March 31

  • Updated
Baseball rain
Sentinel File

BASEBALL

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, ppd. —> 4/2 (11 a.m.)

Altoona at Red Land, ppd. —> 4/2 (1 p.m.)

Mid-Penn Colonial

James Buchanan at Shippensburg, ppd. —> 4/11 (4:15 p.m.)

Big Spring at Northern, ppd. —> 4/2 (11 a.m.)

Boiling Springs at West Perry, ppd. —> 4/1 (4 p.m.)

Nonleague

Northeastern at Mechanicsburg, ppd. —> 4/1 (4:15 p.m.)

LACROSSE

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Keystone

CD East at Northern, ppd. —> 4/6 (5:30 p.m.)

People are also reading…

Trinity at Lower Dauphin, ppd. —> 4/1 (5:30 p.m.)

Nonleague

Carlisle at Palmyra, ppd. —> 4/23 (11 a.m.)

State College at Mechanicsburg, ppd —> 4/18 (5 p.m.)

Cumberland Valley at Exeter Township, ppd. —> 4/25 (6 p.m.)

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Northern at CD East, ppd. —> 4/1 (4 p.m.)

Lower Dauphin at Trinity, ppd. —> 4/1 (7:30 p.m.)

Nonleague

Cedar Cliff at Red Land, ppd. —> TBD

Palmyra at Carlisle, ppd. —> 4/23 (11 a.m.)

Wilson at Cumberland Valley, ppd. —> 5/2 (6 p.m.)

Mechanicsburg at State College, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, ppd. —> 4/11 (4:15 p.m.)

Red Land at Altoona, ppd. —> 4/4 (4:15 p.m.)

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry at Boiling Springs, ppd. —> 4/1 (3:30 p.m.)

Shippensburg at James Buchanan, ppd. —> 4/11 (4:15 p.m.)

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Palmyra, ppd. —> 4/6 (4 p.m.)

Nonleague

Mechanicsburg at New Oxford, ppd. —> 4/1 (3 p.m.)

Gettysburg at Northern, ppd. —> 4/12 (4 p.m.)

Red Land at Central York, ppd. —> 4/1 (4 p.m.)

TRACK AND FIELD

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Nonleague

Shippensburg at West Perry, ppd. —> 5/5 (3:45 p.m.)

Greenwood at Big Spring, ppd. ppd. —> 4/28 (4 p.m.)

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 5 p.m.

Northern at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at Wilson, 7 p.m.  

