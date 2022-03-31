Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for March 31

BASEBALL
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, ppd. —> 4/2 (11 a.m.)
Altoona at Red Land, ppd. —> 4/2 (1 p.m.)
Mid-Penn Colonial
James Buchanan at Shippensburg, ppd. —> 4/11 (4:15 p.m.)
Big Spring at Northern, ppd. —> 4/2 (11 a.m.)
Boiling Springs at West Perry, ppd. —> 4/1 (4 p.m.)
Nonleague
Northeastern at Mechanicsburg, ppd. —> 4/1 (4:15 p.m.)
LACROSSE
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Keystone
CD East at Northern, ppd. —> 4/6 (5:30 p.m.)
Trinity at Lower Dauphin, ppd. —> 4/1 (5:30 p.m.)
Nonleague
Carlisle at Palmyra, ppd. —> 4/23 (11 a.m.)
State College at Mechanicsburg, ppd —> 4/18 (5 p.m.)
Cumberland Valley at Exeter Township, ppd. —> 4/25 (6 p.m.)
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Keystone
Northern at CD East, ppd. —> 4/1 (4 p.m.)
Lower Dauphin at Trinity, ppd. —> 4/1 (7:30 p.m.)
Nonleague
Cedar Cliff at Red Land, ppd. —> TBD
Palmyra at Carlisle, ppd. —> 4/23 (11 a.m.)
Wilson at Cumberland Valley, ppd. —> 5/2 (6 p.m.)
Mechanicsburg at State College, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, ppd. —> 4/11 (4:15 p.m.)
Red Land at Altoona, ppd. —> 4/4 (4:15 p.m.)
Mid-Penn Colonial
West Perry at Boiling Springs, ppd. —> 4/1 (3:30 p.m.)
Shippensburg at James Buchanan, ppd. —> 4/11 (4:15 p.m.)
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Palmyra, ppd. —> 4/6 (4 p.m.)
Nonleague
Mechanicsburg at New Oxford, ppd. —> 4/1 (3 p.m.)
Gettysburg at Northern, ppd. —> 4/12 (4 p.m.)
Red Land at Central York, ppd. —> 4/1 (4 p.m.)
TRACK AND FIELD
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Nonleague
Shippensburg at West Perry, ppd. —> 5/5 (3:45 p.m.)
Greenwood at Big Spring, ppd. ppd. —> 4/28 (4 p.m.)
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Chambersburg at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 5 p.m.
Northern at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Cumberland Valley at Wilson, 7 p.m.