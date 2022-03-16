 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for March 16

Basketball stock shot
Sentinel File

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

PIAA Championships

Quarterfinals

Class 6A

North Hills vs. Archbishop Wood at Chambersburg, 5 p.m.

Northampton vs. Fox Chapel at Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m.

Lower Merion vs. Scranton at Bethlehem Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Roman Catholic vs. Chelenham at Cardinal O’Hara, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Math, Civics & Science vs. Holy Redeemer at Bethlehem Freedom, 6 p.m.

West Catholic vs. Devon Prep at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.

South Allegheny vs. Bishop Guilfoyle at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Avonworth vs. Aliquippa at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Constitution vs. Holy Cross at Bethlehem Liberty, 6 p.m.

Portage vs. Kennedy Catholic at Clarion University, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite vs. Old Forge at Bethlehem Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

OLSH vs. Ridgway at Oil City, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

PIAA Championships

Quarterfinals

Class 5A

Cardinal O’Hara vs. Springfield Delco at Archbishop Carroll, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg vs. Chartiers Valley at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Moon vs. McKeesport at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

West York vs. Mechanicsburg at CD East, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Blackhawk vs. Villa Maria at Oil City, 6 p.m.

Archbishop Wood vs. Gwynedd Mercy at Wissahickon, 7 pm.

Jim Thorpe vs. Dunmore at Berwick, 7 p.m.

Lansdale Catholic vs. Delone Catholic at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.

Class A

Portage vs. Union at Clarion University, 5 p.m.

Faith Christian vs. Williamsburg at CD East, 5 p.m.

Northumberland Christian vs. Christian School of York at CD East, 6:30 p.m.

Otto Eldred vs. Kennedy Catholic at Clarion University, 8 p.m.

LACROSSE

COLLEGIATE MEN

Messiah at Goucher, 7 p.m.

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Messiah 12, SUNY Cortland 8

West Chester 17, Shippensburg 4

SOFTBALL

COLLEGIATE

Cal Lutheran 6, Dickinsion 0

Dickinson 19, Call Lutheran 11 (5 inn.)

Shippensburg 11, Chestnut Hill 2

Shippensburg 7, Chestnut Hill 0

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

PIAA Championships

At Bucknell University

Class 3A

Boys 200 medley relay, 200 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 100 fly, 200 free relay prelims, 7:50 a.m.

Girls 200 medley relay, 200 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 100 fly, 200 free relay prelims, 10:25 a.m.

Boys diving championships, 12:30 p.m.

Boys swimming finals, 4:20 p.m.

Girls swimming finals, 6:50 p.m.

TENNIS

COLLEGIATE MEN

Dickinson 7, Colby-Sawyer 2

COLLEGIATE WOMEN

Dickinson 6, Colby-Sawyer 0

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Northern at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Trinity at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Carlisle at CD East, 4 p.m.

Red Land at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Messiah at Widener, 7 p.m.

