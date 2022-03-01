Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for March 1

BASEBALL
COLLEGIATE
Messiah at Eastern University, 3 p.m.
BASKETBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
District 3 Tournament
Class 6A
Semifinals
Cedar Cliff at Reading, 7 p.m.
Warwick at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Consolation
Wilson at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Third Place
Greenwood at Delone Catholic, 6 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
District 3 Tournament
Class 5A
Semifinals
Manheim Central at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
Consolation
Twin Valley at West York, 7 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Bermudian Springs at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.
Lancaster Catholic at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation
Bishop McDevitt at Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Third Place
Pequea Valley at Brandywine Heights, 7 p.m.