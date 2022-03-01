 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for March 1

Basketball net stock
Sentinel File

BASEBALL

COLLEGIATE

Messiah at Eastern University, 3 p.m.

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

District 3 Tournament

Class 6A

Semifinals

Cedar Cliff at Reading, 7 p.m.

Warwick at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Consolation

Wilson at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Third Place

Greenwood at Delone Catholic, 6 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

District 3 Tournament

Class 5A

Semifinals

Manheim Central at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Consolation

Twin Valley at West York, 7 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Bermudian Springs at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Bishop McDevitt at Schuylkill Valley, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Third Place

Pequea Valley at Brandywine Heights, 7 p.m.

