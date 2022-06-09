Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for June 9

BASEBALL
SCHOLASTIC
PIAA Championships
Quarterfinals
Class 6A
Warwick vs. Upper St. Clair at Mt. Aloysius College, noon
Emmaus vs. Hazleton at Walter Stump Stadium, Pine Grove, 6:30 p.m.
West Chester Henderson vs. Cumberland Valley at Muhlenberg, 6:30 p.m.
Liberty vs. La Salle College at Boyertown, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
West Allegheny vs. Bethel Park at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.
Archbishop Wood vs. Manheim Central at Muhlenberg, 4 p.m.
Donegal vs. Ephrata at Red Lion, 4 p.m.
Upper Dublin vs. Selinsgrove at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Saucon Valley vs. Holy Ghost Prep at Villanova Ballpark, Plymouth Township, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro vs. Montour at Mt. Aloysius College, 3 p.m.
West Mifflin vs. Laurel Highlands at Greater Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Central-Martinsburg vs. Fairview at Seneca Valley, noon
Lancaster Catholic vs. Central Columbia at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 4 p.m.
Franklin vs. Punxsutawney at Slippery Rock University, 5 p.m.
Neumann-Goretti vs. Lake Lehman at DeSales University, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Delone Catholic vs. Schuylkill Haven at Cedar Cliff, 2 p.m.
Redbank Valley vs. Burgettstown at Slippery Rock University, 2:30 p.m.
Riverside vs. Neshannock at Seneca Valley, 3:30 p.m.
South Williamsport vs. Everett at Cedar Cliff, 4:30 p.m.
Class A
Sagertown vs. DuBois Central Catholic at Slippery Rock University, noon
Halifax vs. MMI Prep at Walter Stump Stadium, Pine Grove, 4 p.m.
Tri-Valley vs. Bishop McCourt at Mount Union, 4 p.m.
Clarion-Linestone vs. Southern Fulton at First Commonwealth Bank Field, Homer City, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
PIAA Championships
Quarterfinals
Class 6A
North Penn vs. Williamsport at Wilkes University, noon
Pennsbury vs. North Allegheny at Messiah, noon
Spring-Ford vs. Penn Manor at Governor Mifflin, 1 p.m.
Quakertown vs. Seneca Valley at Messiah University, 2 p.m.
Class 5A
Oxford vs. Exeter at Twin Valley, 1 p.m.
Armstrong vs. Central Mountain at St. Francis University, 2 p.m.
Southern Lehigh vs. Penn Trafford at Chambersburg, 3:30 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg. vs. Pittston at Patriots Park, Allentown, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Villa Joseph Marie at Spring-Ford, 1 p.m.
Beaver vs. Burrell at Mars, 3 p.m.
Archbishop Wood vs. Tunkhannock at Patriots Park, Allentown, 4 p.m.
Hamburg vs. Clearfield at Central Columbia, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Avonworth vs. Karns City at Mars, 1 p.m.
Bald Eagle vs. Deer Lakes at St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.
Kutztown vs. Lewisburg at Pine Grove, 5 p.m.
Susquenita vs. Palmerton at Pine Grove, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Southern Huntingdon vs. Conwell-Egan at Millersville, 2 p.m.
South Williamsport vs. Claysburg-Kimmel at Milesburg Little League Complex, 3 p.m.
Johnsonburg vs. Neshannock at Heindl Field, DuBois, 3 p.m.
Everett vs. Laurel at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Class A
Union vs. Saegertown at Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.
West Greene vs. DuBois Central Catholic at Slippery Rock University, 3 p.m.
Montgomery vs. Faith Christian at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Old Forge vs. Glendale at Elm Park, Williamsport, 4 p.m.