Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for June 9

Softball Stock 22

BASEBALL

SCHOLASTIC

PIAA Championships

Quarterfinals

Class 6A

Warwick vs. Upper St. Clair at Mt. Aloysius College, noon

Emmaus vs. Hazleton at Walter Stump Stadium, Pine Grove, 6:30 p.m.

West Chester Henderson vs. Cumberland Valley at Muhlenberg, 6:30 p.m.

Liberty vs. La Salle College at Boyertown, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

West Allegheny vs. Bethel Park at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Archbishop Wood vs. Manheim Central at Muhlenberg, 4 p.m.

Donegal vs. Ephrata at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

Upper Dublin vs. Selinsgrove at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Saucon Valley vs. Holy Ghost Prep at Villanova Ballpark, Plymouth Township, 4 p.m.

East Pennsboro vs. Montour at Mt. Aloysius College, 3 p.m.

West Mifflin vs. Laurel Highlands at Greater Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Central-Martinsburg vs. Fairview at Seneca Valley, noon

Lancaster Catholic vs. Central Columbia at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 4 p.m.

Franklin vs. Punxsutawney at Slippery Rock University, 5 p.m.

Neumann-Goretti vs. Lake Lehman at DeSales University, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Delone Catholic vs. Schuylkill Haven at Cedar Cliff, 2 p.m.

Redbank Valley vs. Burgettstown at Slippery Rock University, 2:30 p.m.

Riverside vs. Neshannock at Seneca Valley, 3:30 p.m.

South Williamsport vs. Everett at Cedar Cliff, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Sagertown vs. DuBois Central Catholic at Slippery Rock University, noon

Halifax vs. MMI Prep at Walter Stump Stadium, Pine Grove, 4 p.m.

Tri-Valley vs. Bishop McCourt at Mount Union, 4 p.m.

Clarion-Linestone vs. Southern Fulton at First Commonwealth Bank Field, Homer City, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

SCHOLASTIC

PIAA Championships

Quarterfinals

Class 6A

North Penn vs. Williamsport at Wilkes University, noon

Pennsbury vs. North Allegheny at Messiah, noon

Spring-Ford vs. Penn Manor at Governor Mifflin, 1 p.m.

Quakertown vs. Seneca Valley at Messiah University, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Oxford vs. Exeter at Twin Valley, 1 p.m.

Armstrong vs. Central Mountain at St. Francis University, 2 p.m.

Southern Lehigh vs. Penn Trafford at Chambersburg, 3:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg. vs. Pittston at Patriots Park, Allentown, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Villa Joseph Marie at Spring-Ford, 1 p.m.

Beaver vs. Burrell at Mars, 3 p.m.

Archbishop Wood vs. Tunkhannock at Patriots Park, Allentown, 4 p.m.

Hamburg vs. Clearfield at Central Columbia, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Avonworth vs. Karns City at Mars, 1 p.m.

Bald Eagle vs. Deer Lakes at St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.

Kutztown vs. Lewisburg at Pine Grove, 5 p.m.

Susquenita vs. Palmerton at Pine Grove, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Southern Huntingdon vs. Conwell-Egan at Millersville, 2 p.m.

South Williamsport vs. Claysburg-Kimmel at Milesburg Little League Complex, 3 p.m.

Johnsonburg vs. Neshannock at Heindl Field, DuBois, 3 p.m.

Everett vs. Laurel at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class A

Union vs. Saegertown at Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.

West Greene vs. DuBois Central Catholic at Slippery Rock University, 3 p.m.

Montgomery vs. Faith Christian at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

Old Forge vs. Glendale at Elm Park, Williamsport, 4 p.m.

