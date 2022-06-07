 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for June 7

LACROSSE

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

PIAA Championships

Semifinals

Class 3A

Garnet Valley 20, St. Joseph’s Prep 9

Radnor 8, Springfield Delco 2

Class 2A

Mars 16, Penncrest 8

Marple Newtown vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Exeter, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

PIAA Champoinships

Semifinals

Class 3A

Conestoga 8, Garnet Valley 7

Manheim Township 17, Wilson 6

Class 2A

Archbishop Carroll 8, Bishop Shanahan 4

Twin Valley 13, Strath Haven 9

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

PIAA Championships

Class 3A

North Allegheny 3, Pennridge 0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-17)

Central Dauphin 3, Northampton 0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-17)

Class 2A

Lower Dauphin 3, Christopher Dock 1 (22-25, 25-22, 31-29, 25-18)

Meadville 3, Cochranton 0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-21)

