Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for June 7

LACROSSE
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
PIAA Championships
Semifinals
Class 3A
Garnet Valley 20, St. Joseph’s Prep 9
Radnor 8, Springfield Delco 2
Class 2A
Mars 16, Penncrest 8
Marple Newtown vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Exeter, 7 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Champoinships
Semifinals
Class 3A
Conestoga 8, Garnet Valley 7
Manheim Township 17, Wilson 6
Class 2A
Archbishop Carroll 8, Bishop Shanahan 4
Twin Valley 13, Strath Haven 9
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
PIAA Championships
Class 3A
North Allegheny 3, Pennridge 0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-17)
Central Dauphin 3, Northampton 0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-17)
Class 2A
Lower Dauphin 3, Christopher Dock 1 (22-25, 25-22, 31-29, 25-18)
Meadville 3, Cochranton 0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-21)