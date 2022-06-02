Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for June 2

BASEBALL
SCHOLASTIC
District 3 Tournament
Class 6A
Championship
At Messiah University
Manheim Township vs. Warwick, noon
Third Place
Cumberland Valley at Governor Mifflin, 4:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
At Earl Wenger Field, Fredericksburg
Ephrata vs. Manheim Central, noon
Third Place
Donegal at Susquehannock, noon
Fifth Place
Red Land at Exeter, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
At Red Lion
Littlestown vs. East Pennsboro, noon
Third Place
Fleetwood at Susquehanna Township, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
District 3 Tournament
Class 6A
Championship
At Messiah University
Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, 12:30 p.m.
Third Place
Warwick at Central Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Championship
At Millersville University
Exeter vs. Twin Valley, 6 p.m.
Third Place
South Western at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Fifth Place
Mechanicsburg at Lampeter-Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
At Lebanon Valley College
Hamburg vs. Big Spring, 4:30 p.m.
Third Place
Middletown at Fleetwood, 4:30 p.m.