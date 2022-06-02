 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for June 2

Softball.jpg

BASEBALL

SCHOLASTIC

District 3 Tournament

Class 6A

Championship

At Messiah University

Manheim Township vs. Warwick, noon

Third Place

Cumberland Valley at Governor Mifflin, 4:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

At Earl Wenger Field, Fredericksburg

Ephrata vs. Manheim Central, noon

Third Place

Donegal at Susquehannock, noon

Fifth Place

Red Land at Exeter, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

At Red Lion

Littlestown vs. East Pennsboro, noon

Third Place

Fleetwood at Susquehanna Township, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

SCHOLASTIC

District 3 Tournament

Class 6A

Championship

At Messiah University

Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, 12:30 p.m.

Third Place

Warwick at Central Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

At Millersville University

Exeter vs. Twin Valley, 6 p.m.

Third Place

South Western at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Fifth Place

Mechanicsburg at Lampeter-Strasburg, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

At Lebanon Valley College

Hamburg vs. Big Spring, 4:30 p.m.

Third Place

Middletown at Fleetwood, 4:30 p.m.

