Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for June 13

BASEBALL
SCHOLASTIC
PIAA Championships
Semifinals
Class 6A
Hazleton vs. Liberty at Creekview Park, Stroudsburg, 4 p.m.
Warwick vs. Cumberland Valley at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Selinsgrove vs. Archbishop Wood at Walter Stump Stadium, Pine Grove, 4 p.m.
Donegal vs. Bethel Park at Mount Aloysius College, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Montour 2, West Mifflin 1
Holy Ghost Prep vs. Monsignor Bonner at Villanova Park, Plymouth Township, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
People are also reading…
Lancaster Catholic vs. Neumann-Goretti at Boyertown, 3:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney vs. Central at 1st Commonwealth Bank Field, Homer City, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Everett 1, Delone Catholic 0
Burgettstown vs. Neshannock at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class A
DuBois Central Catholic 12, Southern Fulton 2 (6 inn.)
Halifax vs. Tri-Valley at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
PIAA Championships
Semifinals
Class 6A
Pennsbury vs. Seneca Valley at Chambersburg, 2:30 p.m.
North Penn vs. Spring-Ford at Boyertown, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Penn-Trafford vs. Armstrong at Mars, 2 p.m.
Pittston Area vs. Oxford at Patriots Park, Allentown, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Clearfield vs. Beaver at St. Francis University, 2 p.m.
Villa Joseph Marie vs. Tunkhannock at Patriots Park, Allentown, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Lewisburg vs. Palmerton at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Avonworth vs. Bald Eagle Area at St. Francis University, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Conwell-Egan at Cumberland Valley, 2 p.m.
Neshannock vs. Laurel at Warminster College, 2 p.m.
Class A
Montgomery vs. Glendale at Milesburg Little League Complex, 2 p.m.
Saegertown vs. New Wilmington at Westminster College, 4 p.m.