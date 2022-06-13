 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for June 13

Baseball stock photo

BASEBALL

SCHOLASTIC

PIAA Championships

Semifinals

Class 6A

Hazleton vs. Liberty at Creekview Park, Stroudsburg, 4 p.m.

Warwick vs. Cumberland Valley at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Selinsgrove vs. Archbishop Wood at Walter Stump Stadium, Pine Grove, 4 p.m.

Donegal vs. Bethel Park at Mount Aloysius College, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Montour 2, West Mifflin 1

Holy Ghost Prep vs. Monsignor Bonner at Villanova Park, Plymouth Township, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Lancaster Catholic vs. Neumann-Goretti at Boyertown, 3:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney vs. Central at 1st Commonwealth Bank Field, Homer City, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Everett 1, Delone Catholic 0

Burgettstown vs. Neshannock at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

DuBois Central Catholic 12, Southern Fulton 2 (6 inn.)

Halifax vs. Tri-Valley at Wenger Field, Fredericksburg, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

SCHOLASTIC

PIAA Championships

Semifinals

Class 6A

Pennsbury vs. Seneca Valley at Chambersburg, 2:30 p.m.

North Penn vs. Spring-Ford at Boyertown, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Penn-Trafford vs. Armstrong at Mars, 2 p.m.

Pittston Area vs. Oxford at Patriots Park, Allentown, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Clearfield vs. Beaver at St. Francis University, 2 p.m.

Villa Joseph Marie vs. Tunkhannock at Patriots Park, Allentown, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Lewisburg vs. Palmerton at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

Avonworth vs. Bald Eagle Area at St. Francis University, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Conwell-Egan at Cumberland Valley, 2 p.m.

Neshannock vs. Laurel at Warminster College, 2 p.m.

Class A

Montgomery vs. Glendale at Milesburg Little League Complex, 2 p.m.

Saegertown vs. New Wilmington at Westminster College, 4 p.m.

