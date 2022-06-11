 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for June 11

Lacrosse Stock 2

LACROSSE

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

PIAA Playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Radnor 12, Garnet Valley 5

Class 2A

Championship

Mars 9, Marple Newtown 6

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

PIAA Playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Conestoga 15, Manheim Township 7

Class 2A

Championship

Archbishop Carroll 10, Twin Valley 8

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

PIAA Playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

North Allegheny 3, Central Dauphin 1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-23)

Class 2A

Championship

Lower Dauphin 3, Meadville 2 (18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 15-6)

