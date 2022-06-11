Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for June 11

LACROSSE
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
PIAA Playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Radnor 12, Garnet Valley 5
Class 2A
Championship
Mars 9, Marple Newtown 6
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
PIAA Playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Conestoga 15, Manheim Township 7
Class 2A
Championship
Archbishop Carroll 10, Twin Valley 8
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
PIAA Playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
North Allegheny 3, Central Dauphin 1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-23)
Class 2A
Championship
Lower Dauphin 3, Meadville 2 (18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 15-6)