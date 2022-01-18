 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for Jan. 18

Swimming stock
Sentinel File

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

CD East 44, Carlisle 40

Cumberland Valley 77, State College 44

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 35, West Perry 34

Waynesboro 60, Big Spring 36

Nonleague

Columbia 75, Trinity 64

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 38, CD East 25

Cumberland Valley 62, State College 52

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 47, West Perry 44 (OT)

Big Spring 48, Waynesboro 25

SWIMMING

COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN

Scranton at Dickinson, 6 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley Boys 118, Mifflin County Boys 31

Cumberland Valley Girls 124, Mifflin County Girls 24

Hershey vs. Carlisle at Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Palmyra, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt Boys 111, Mechanicsburg Boys 59

Mechanicsburg Girls 104, Bishop McDevitt Girls 66

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern Girls 98, Big Spring Girls 72

Big Spring Boys 90, Northern Boys 63

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.

Boiling Springs vs. Trinity at Keystone Aquatic Center, ppd.

Nonleague

Central Dauphin at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle 56, Palmyra 15

Red Land 37, Lower Dauphin 30

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Middletown, 7 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:15 p.m.

