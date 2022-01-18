Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for Jan. 18

BASKETBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
CD East 44, Carlisle 40
Cumberland Valley 77, State College 44
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern 35, West Perry 34
Waynesboro 60, Big Spring 36
Nonleague
Columbia 75, Trinity 64
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle 38, CD East 25
Cumberland Valley 62, State College 52
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern 47, West Perry 44 (OT)
People are also reading…
Big Spring 48, Waynesboro 25
SWIMMING
COLLEGIATE MEN AND WOMEN
Scranton at Dickinson, 6 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley Boys 118, Mifflin County Boys 31
Cumberland Valley Girls 124, Mifflin County Girls 24
Hershey vs. Carlisle at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Palmyra, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt Boys 111, Mechanicsburg Boys 59
Mechanicsburg Girls 104, Bishop McDevitt Girls 66
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern Girls 98, Big Spring Girls 72
Big Spring Boys 90, Northern Boys 63
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.
Boiling Springs vs. Trinity at Keystone Aquatic Center, ppd.
Nonleague
Central Dauphin at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Carlisle 56, Palmyra 15
Red Land 37, Lower Dauphin 30
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Middletown, 7 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro, 7:15 p.m.