Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for Feb. 1

Basketball stock photo

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Milton Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Red Land at Hershey, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.

James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Northern, 7 p.m.

West Perry at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

South Western at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGIATE MEN

Juniata at Messiah, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

SCHOLASTIC

District 3 Team Tournament

Class 3A

First round, followed by quarterfinals

Conestoga Valley at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

York Suburban vs. Warwick at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Conrad Weiser at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Spring Grove at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Solanco at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

Red Land at Central Dauphin, 6 p.m.

Cocalico vs. Wilson at Central Dauphin, 6 p.m.

