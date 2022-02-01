Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for Feb. 1

BASKETBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Milton Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Red Land at Hershey, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.
James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at Northern, 7 p.m.
West Perry at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
South Western at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
COLLEGIATE MEN
Juniata at Messiah, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
SCHOLASTIC
District 3 Team Tournament
Class 3A
First round, followed by quarterfinals
Conestoga Valley at Hempfield, 6 p.m.
York Suburban vs. Warwick at Hempfield, 6 p.m.
Conrad Weiser at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Spring Grove at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Solanco at Dallastown, 6 p.m.
Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley at Dallastown, 6 p.m.
Red Land at Central Dauphin, 6 p.m.
Cocalico vs. Wilson at Central Dauphin, 6 p.m.