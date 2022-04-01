Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for April 1

BASEBALL
COLLEGIATE
Lock Haven at Shippensburg, 2 p.m.
Hood at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Colonial
Boiling Springs at West Perry, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Hershey, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
Big Spring at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
Trinity at Delone Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Keystone
Trinity at Lower Dauphin, 5:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 4:15 p.m
Delone Catholic at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Carlisle, 5:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Keystone
Noethern at CD East, 4 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Carlisle at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Colonial
West Perry at Boiling Springs, 3:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Red Land at James Buchanan, 4:15 p.m.
Carlisle at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Colonial
James Buchanan at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
Nonleague
Mechanicsburg at New Oxford, 3 p.m.
CD East at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Northern at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Central York, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
COLELGIATE MEN AND WOMEN
Shippensburg in Colonial Relays at William & Mary, 9:30 a.m.
Messiah in Danny Curran Invitational at Widener, 1 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Nonleague
Millersburg at Camp Hill, 4 p.m.