Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for April 1

BASEBALL

COLLEGIATE

Lock Haven at Shippensburg, 2 p.m.

Hood at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at West Perry, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Hershey, 4:15 p.m.

Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Red Land at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.

Big Spring at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.

Trinity at Delone Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Trinity at Lower Dauphin, 5:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 4:15 p.m

Delone Catholic at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Carlisle, 5:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Keystone

Noethern at CD East, 4 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Carlisle at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry at Boiling Springs, 3:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Red Land at James Buchanan, 4:15 p.m.

Carlisle at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Colonial

James Buchanan at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Mechanicsburg at New Oxford, 3 p.m.

CD East at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

Northern at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Red Land at Central York, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

COLELGIATE MEN AND WOMEN

Shippensburg in Colonial Relays at William & Mary, 9:30 a.m.

Messiah in Danny Curran Invitational at Widener, 1 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Nonleague

Millersburg at Camp Hill, 4 p.m.

