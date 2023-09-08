CROSS COUNTRY
Dickinson in Little Three Championships at Franklin & Marshall
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Carlisle in Spiked Shoe Invitational at Penn State University, 11:30 a.m.
FOOTBALL
Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
Juniata at West Perry, 6 p.m.
William Penn at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Spring-Ford at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
McCaskey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.
Dover at Northern, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
Newport at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
Upper Dauphin at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Wyomissing at Trinity, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
SUNY Brockport at Messiah, 7 p.m.
Penn Manor at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Chestnut Hill at Shippensburg, 3 p.m.
Harrisburg Academy at Middletown, 3:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Shippensburg vs. Elizabeth City State at Chowan, 9 a.m.
Shippensburg vs. Catawba at Chowan, 1 p.m.
