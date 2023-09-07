FIELD HOCKEY
Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 3:30 p.m.
State College at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
West Perry at Northern, 5:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
At Rich Valley Golf Course, 11 a.m.
At Carlisle Barracks Golf Club, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
Carlisle at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Mechancisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Big Spring, 4 p.m.
Mount Calvary Christian at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Camp Hill at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Harrisburg at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
State College at Northern, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.
West Perry at Big Spring, 6 p.m.
Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 6 p.m.
Northern at James Buchanan, 6:15 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Boiling Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
