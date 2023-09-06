FIELD HOCKEY
Dickinson at Susquehanna, 7 p.m.
Messiah at Frankin & Marshall, 7:15 p.m.
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Hershey at East Pennsboro, 7:45 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
GOLF
at Eagles Crossing Golf Club, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
Penn State Brandywine at Dickinson, 5 p.m
West Chester at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Dickinson at DeSales, 5 p.m.
Messiah at Johns Hopkins, 7 p.m.
Red Land at State College, 6:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
James Buchanan at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs at West Perry, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Harrisburg, 4 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Middletown, 7 p.m.
Northern at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Big Spring at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
West Perry at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
Central Dauphin at Northern, 4 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Harrisburg Academy, 4 p.m.
VOLELYBALL
Dickinson at Lebanon Valley, 7 p.m.
Elizabethtown at Messiah, 7 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
State College at Cumberland Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
