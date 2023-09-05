CROSS COUNTRY
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Chambersburg, State College at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Red Land, Lower Dauphin at Palmyra, 6 p.m.
West Perry, Greencastle-Antrim at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg, James Buchanan at Big Spring, 4:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Trinity at East Pennsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Middletown, Milton Hershey at Northern, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 3:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at West Perry, 7:15 p.m.
SOCCER
Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Red Land at State College, 6:30 p.m.
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 7:30 p.m.
West Shore Christian at Harrisburg Christian, 4 p.m.
Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 3:45 p.m.
State College at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 7:30 p.m.
Middletown at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
New Covenant Christian at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.
Northern at Elco, 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg, 4 p.m.
Northern at Red Land, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Palmyra at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.
Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 6 p.m.
West Perry at Northern, 6 p.m.
Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 6:15 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 6 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Boiling Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Carlisle at South Western, 6:45 p.m.
WATER POLO
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Cumberland Valley at Reading, 5 p.m.
