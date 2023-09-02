TODAY
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
East Pennsboro in Big Valley Invitational at Indian Valley, 9 a.m.
Belmont Abbey at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Camp Hill Classic, 9:30 a.m.
Newberry at Shippensburg, noon
Messiah at Catholic, 2 p.m.
Chestnut Hill at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
Dickinson at Salsbury, 2 p.m.
Stevens at Messiah, 7:30 p.m.
West Perry at Northern, 11:30 a.m.
Bulldog Bash at Big Spring
Diocesan Showcase at York Catholic
Trinity at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
Northern at West Perry, 1 p.m.
Bulldog Bash at Big Spring
Diocesan Showcase at York Catholic
Trinity at York Catholic, 5 p.m.
Dickinson vs. Clarkson at DeSales, noon
Shippensburg vs. Lake Erie at Clarion, noon
Messiah vs. Oneonta at Susquehanna, 3 p.m.
Dickinson at DeSales, 4 p.m.
Messiah at Susquehanna, 4 p.m.
Harvest Tournament at Big Spring, 7 a.m.
Trinity at Trinity Tournament, 8 a.m.
Red Land at Dallastown Tri-Match, 10:30 a.m.
Hazelton at Cumberland Valley, 12:15 p.m.
Lynchburg at Dickinson, 2 p.m.
