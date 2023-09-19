CROSS COUNTRY
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Carlisle, Chambersburg at CD East, 3:45 p.m.
Cedar Cliff, Palmyra at Hershey, 4:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 4:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at West Perry, 4:15 p.m.
Big Spring, Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 4:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.
Susquenita at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cedar Cliff at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Northern at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at West Perry, 7:15 p.m.
GOLF
At Range End Golf Course, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
Dickinson at Goucher, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Shepherd, 3:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Carlisle at State College, 5 p.m.
Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 4:45 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 3:45 p.m.
Red Land at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
York Country Day at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Northern at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Jefferson at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
James Buchanan at Big Spring, 6 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 6:15 p.m.
West Perry at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Steel-High, 5:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Middletown, 6 p.m.
