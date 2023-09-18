East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Hershey at Red Land, 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Middletown, 3:30 p.m.
Big Spring at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
GOLF
At West Shore Country Club, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
Big Spring at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.
Northern at West Perry, 7:30 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at York Country Day, 5 p.m.
State College at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Big Spring, 4 p.m.
West Perry at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Milton Hershey, 4:15 p.m.
West Shore Christian at Harrisburg Christian, 4 p.m.
York Country Day at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Carlisle at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Northern at Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Camp Hill at Middletown, 3:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Mechanicsburg at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Hershey at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Shippensburg, 6:15 p.m.
Dover at Cedar Cliff, 6:30 p.m.
