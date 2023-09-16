CROSS COUNTRY
Messiah in Cougar Classic at Misericordia, 10:30 a.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, East Pennsboro, Red Land, Shippensburg, Trinity in Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational at Big Spring, 9 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Washington and Lee at Dickinson, 1 p.m.
(Sunday) IUP at Shippensburg, 1 p.m.
East Pennsboro 3, Annville-Cleona 1
Big Spring at Carlisle, 3 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Dickinson at Kean, 1 p.m.
Shippensburg at IUP, 1 p.m.
Carlisle at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
Messiah at Salisbury, 1 p.m.
Washington at Dickinson, 3 p.m.
Shippensburg at Slippery Rock, 3 p.m.
William Smith at Messiah, 11 a.m.
Shippensburg at Kutztown, 1 p.m.
Washington at Dickinson, 6 p.m.
Carlisle at Muhlenberg, 10 a.m.
Pequea Valley at Trinity, 10 a.m.
Mechanicsburg at Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Lancaster Country Day at West Shore Christian, 11 a.m.
Lewisburg at Trinity, 3:30 p.m.
West Perry at Susquenita, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
Messiah at Penn State Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Clarion at Shippensburg, noon
Messiah at Penn State Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Shippensburg at West Liberty, 11 a.m.
Elizabethtown at Dickinson, noon
Messiah vs. Stockton at Neumann, noon
Messiah vs. Ursinus at Naumann, 2 p.m.
Shippensburg vs. Notre Dame (Ohio) at West Liberty, 3 p.m.
Washington and Jefferson at Dickinson, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Hempfield Tournament, 8 a.m.
James Buchanan at Red Land, 11:30 a.m.
