FIELD HOCKEY
Juniata at Dickinson, 4 p.m.
Shippensburg at Mansfield, 4 p.m.
Ursinus at Messiah, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 7:30 p.m.
Palmyra at East Pennsboro, 7:45 p.m.
CD East at Northern, 4 p.m.
Middletown at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
At Valley Green Golf Course, noon
SOCCER
Millersville at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Messiah at Dickinson, 7:30 p.m.
Messiah at McDaniel, 4 p.m.
Shippensburg at Lock Haven, 5:30 p.m.
York at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
Carlisle at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Carlisle at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at CD East, 4 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Mifflin County at Northern, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Gallaudet at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 6:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Cumberland Valley, 7:15 p.m.
