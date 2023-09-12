CROSS COUNTRY
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Carlisle at State College, 4:30 p.m.
CD East, Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4:30 p.m.
Red Land, Susquehanna Township at Hershey, 4:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Big Spring, 4:30 p.m.
West Perry at Boiling Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Shippensburg, Greencastle-Antrim at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.
Camp Hill, Trinity at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt, Middletown at East Pennsboro, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Carlisle at State College, 6:30 p.m.
Northern at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.
GOLF
At Chambersburg Country Club, 2 p.m.
At Mayapple Golf Course, noon
SOCCER
Red Land at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Big Spring at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at West Perry, 7 p.m.
James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 7 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at East Pennbsoro, 7:30 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
West Shore Christian at Mount Calvary Christian, 7 p.m.
York Country Day at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 6:30 p.m.
Northern at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
West Perry at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg Academy at York Country Day, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
York Country Day at Harrisburg Academy, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Big Spring at Northern, 6 p.m.
James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 6:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at West Perry, 6:15 p.m.
CD East at Trinity, 6:15 p.m.
