FIELD HOCKEY
Cumberland Valley at Chambersbug, 4 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Red Land, 7:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at West Perry, 7:15 p.m.
Big Spring at Middletown, 3:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Northern, 5:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Boiling Springs at Gettysburg, 5 p.m.
GOLF
At Sportsman’s Golf Course, noon
SOCCER
Cedar Cliff at State College, 5 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
West Shore Christian at High Point Baptist, 4 p.m.
Northern at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
State College at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 3:45 p.m.
Chambersburg at Red Land, 3:45 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
West Shore Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Northern at Palmyra, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
CD East at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 6:30 p.m.
State College at Cedar Cliff, 6:30 p.m.
Mifflin County at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover at Shippensburg, 6:15 p.m.
Red Land at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
Big Spring at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Photos: Cumberland Valley girls volleyball rallies to defeat State College
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!