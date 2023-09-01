CROSS COUNTRY
Dickinson, Messiah, Shippensburg in Galen Piper Invitational at Shippensburg, 8 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
West Shore Christian in Spartan Kick-Off Invitational at York Tech, 4 p.m.
Big Spring, Carlisle in Tim Cook Memorial Invitational at Chambersburg, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Messiah at Dickinson, 3 p.m.
Mount Olive at Shippensburg, 3 p.m.
Mifflin County at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
CD East at West Perry, 3:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Northern, 5:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Carlisle at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Central York at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Palmyra, 7 p.m.
Northern at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Moore Catholic at Trinity, 7 p.m.
West Perry at Newport, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Dickinson at Southern Virginia, 2 p.m
Messiah vs. TCNJ at Catholic, 2 p.m.
Dickinson at St. Mary's, 4 p.m.
Shippensburg vs. Frostburg State at Maryland SoccerPlex, 7 p.m.
Puget Sound at Messiah, 7:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Dover, 3:45 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Hempfield, 4 p.m.
Dover at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
TENNIS
Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Carlisle at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Shippensburg vs. Daemen at Clarion, 11 a.m.
Dickinson vs. Rutgers-Camden at DeSales, 5 p.m.
Messiah vs. Nazareth at Susquehanna, 5 p.m.
Shippensburg at Clarion, 7 p.m.
Photos: Carlisle opens 2023 football season with win over rival Mechanicsburg
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!