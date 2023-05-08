TODAY
BASEBALL
Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Mifflin County at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Bishop McDevitt, 4:15 p.m.
Hershey at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 4:15 p.m.
LACROSSE
CD East at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Carlisle at CD East, 4 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Northern at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 4:15 p.m.
State College at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Mifflin County, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.
Harrisburg at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Susquenita at Boiling Springs, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
District 3 Team Tournament
Manheim Township at Cedar Crest, 4 p.m.
Dallastown at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 2A district doubles semifinals and finals at East Pennsboro, 3:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Twilight Invitational at Northern, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 6:30 p.m.
State College at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Red Land at West York, 7 p.m.
Northern at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Big Spring at Greencastle, 4:15 p.m.
James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at West Perry, 4:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Middletown, 4:15 p.m.
Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Steel-High at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
West Perry at Northern, 3:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 4:15 p.m.
Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Middletown at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Mifflin County at Carlisle, 3:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 6 p.m.
Red Land at Palmyra, 6 p.m.
Photos: Carlisle at Mechanicsburg Softball
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!