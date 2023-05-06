BASEBALL
Centennial Conference Tournament
Dickinson vs. Haverford, 9 a.m.
LACROSSE
MAC Commonwealth Tournament
Wyomissing at Trinity, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
At Veterans Park, Quakertown
Shippensburg vs. TBD, 11 a.m.
Centennial Conference Tournament
Dickinson at Ursinus, 11 a.m.
Governor Mifflin at Cumberland Valley, 11 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Dickinson in Centennial Conference Championships at Ursinus, 9 a.m.
Messiah in MAC Championships at York, 9:30 a.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Stan Morgan Invitational at Carlisle, 3 p.m.
MONDAY
BASEBALL
Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Mifflin County at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Bishop McDevitt, 4:15 p.m.
Hershey at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 4:15 p.m.
LACROSSE
CD East at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Carlisle at CD East, 4 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Northern at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg, 4:15 p.m.
State College at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Mifflin County, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.
Harrisburg at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Susquenita at Boiling Springs, 3:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Twilight Invitational at Northern, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 6:30 p.m.
State College at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Red Land at West York, 7 p.m.
Northern at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Photos: Cedar Cliff baseball rides early surge to victory against Cumberland Valley
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!