Shippensburg at Mansfield (DH), noon
Camp Hill vs. East Pennsboro at FNB Field, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Middletown, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Antietam at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
Centennial Conference tournament
Franklin & Marshall at Dickinson, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Lampeter-Strasburg, 4 p.m.
Northern at Ephrata, 7 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Red Land, 4 p.m.
MAC Commonwealth Tournament
Messiah at Lebanon Valley, 10 a.m.
At Veterans Park, Quakertown
Shippensburg vs. Bloomsburg, 10 a.m.
Mercyhurst vs. East Stroudsburg, 12:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at State College, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Northern, 4:15 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
District 3 Singles Tournament
First Round and Quarterfinals, 11 a.m.
Messiah in MAC Championships at York, 9:30 a.m.
Dickinson in Centennial Conference Championships at Ursinus, 10 a.m.
Shippensburg in Jim Thorpe Invite at Penn State, 1 p.m.
MAC Commonwealth Tournament
Wyomissing at Trinity, 5:30 p.m.
Dickinson in Centennial Conference Championships at Ursinus, 10 a.m.
Messiah in MAC Championships at York, noon
Stan Morgan Invitational at Carlisle, 3 p.m.
Photos: Cedar Cliff baseball rides early surge to victory against Cumberland Valley
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!