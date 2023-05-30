Share this article paywall-free.
BASEBALL
Cedar Cliff vs. Wilson at First Energy Stadium, Reading, 7 p.m.
Manheim Township at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim vs. Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Warwick at Lower Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Muhlenberg, 6 p.m.
East Pennsboro vs. Hanover at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Northern Lebanon at Bermudian Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Camp Hill vs. Trinity at First Energy Stadium, Reading, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
Hempfield at Manheim Township, 3:30 p.m.
Central York vs. Dallastown at Susquehannock, 5 p.m.
Trinity at Cocalico, 7 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
South Western at Wilson, 5 p.m.
Hempfield at Manheim Township, 5:30 p.m.
Twin Valley at York Catholic, 5 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Hershey, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cumberland Valley at Chambersbug, 4:30 p.m.
Governor Mifflin at Central Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.
Northern at Solanco, 4:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Berks Catholic, 2 p.m.
Trinity at East Pennsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Susquenita vs. Upper Dauphin at Lebanon Valley College, 4:30 p.m.
Brandywine Heights vs. Newport at Millersville University, 2:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cedar Crest at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Central York at Warwick, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Manheim Central at Exeter, 7 p.m.
Photos: Cumberland Valley sweeps Carlisle in Mid-Penn Commonwealth volleyball
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!