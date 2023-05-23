LACROSSE
Conestoga Valley at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Penn Manor at State College, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at South Western, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Twin Valley, 5 p.m.
Palmyra at Hershey, 6:30 p.m.
Wyomissing at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Exeter at Palmyra, 5:30 p.m.
Mifflin County at South Western, 5:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Susquehannock at South Western, 4 p.m.
West Shore Christian at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Red Land, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Elizabethtown at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Penn Manor at Central York, 7 p.m.
Conestoga Valley at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Carlisle at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
Cocalico at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Northern, 7 p.m.
Linville Hill Christian at Brandywine Heights, 7 p.m.
