BASEBALL
Delone Catholic at Halifax, 4:30 p.m.
Newport at Kutztown, 6 p.m.
Greenwood at Mt. Calvary Christian at Palmyra, 4:30 p.m.
Conestoga Christian at High Point Baptist, 4:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Central Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Hempfield, 4:30 p.m.
Maeheim Township at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
Wilson at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Muhlenberg at Lower Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 4:30 p.m.
Exeter at Warwick, 4:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Middletown at Bermudian Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Lebanon at Boiling Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover at Kennard-Dale, 4:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Fleetwood, 4:30 p.m.
Brandywine Heights at Oley Valley, 4;30 p.m.
Pequea Valley at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
York Catholic at Trinity, 2 p.m.
Cocalico at York Catholic, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Annville-Cleona at Upper Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.
Lancaster Catholic at Kutztown, 6 p.m.
Pequea Valley at Susquenita, 4:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Wilson, 4:30 p.m.
Penn Manor at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Manheim Township, 4:30 p.m.
Central York at Warwick, 7 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Solanco, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Donegal, 4:30 p.m.
Red Land at Northern, 4:30 p.m.
E-town at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Exeter, 4:30 p.m.
Palmyra at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Greencastle-Antrim, 4:30 p.m.
Ephrata at Manheim Central, 6:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Middletown, 4:30 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Fleetwood, 6:30 p.m.
Photos: Mechanicsburg baseball blanks Gettysburg in five innings
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!