BASEBALL
State College at Cedar Cliff, ppd. -> May 16
Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Central Dauphin, 4:15 p.m.
Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
LACROSSE
Cedar Cliff at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Red Land at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Trinity at Chambersburg, 8:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Red Land, ppd. -> TBD
Chambersburg at Trinity, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cedar Cliff at State College, ppd. -> Friday
Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 4:15 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Carlisle, ppd. -> TBD
TENNIS
Class 3A singles and doubles finals at Hershey Racquet Club, 11 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 3:45 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 3:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 3:45 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 3:45 p.m.
Harrisburg Christian, Northern at Camp Hill, 4 p.m.
West Perry at East Pennsboro, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
Photos: Cedar Cliff baseball rides early surge to victory against Cumberland Valley
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!