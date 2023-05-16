TODAY
SOFTBALL
Mechanicsburg vs. Greencastle Antrim at Mt. Rock Elementary, Newville, 4:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro vs. Central Dauphin at Big Spring, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
BASEBALL
NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional
Shippensburg at Seton Hill, 11 a.m.
LACROSSE
At Landis Field, Harrisburg
Carlisle vs. Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
At Landis Field, Harrisburg
Cumberland Valley vs. Hershey, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Semifinal winners at Big Spring, 4:30 p.m.
