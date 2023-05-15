TODAY
BASEBALL
Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Central Dauphin at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Northern, 3:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Messiah at Swawrthmore Final Qualifier, 2 p.m.
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
State College at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Big Spring at Hershey, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
Cumberland Valley vs. Lower Merion at Legacy Tennis Club, Philadelphia, 10:30 a.m.
Hollidaysburg vs. Cedar Crest at Gorilla House Gym, Altoona, 11 a.m.
Dallastown vs. Harriton at Hershey Racquet Club, 11:30 a.m.
Liberty vs. Downingtown East at Northwood Racquet Club, Easton, noon
St. Joseph’s Prep vs. Conestoga at Legacy Tennis Club, Philadelphia, noon
Abington Heights vs. Unionville at TK Tennis Academy, Kingston, 1 p.m.
McDowell vs. North Allegheny at Westwood Racquet Club, Erie, 1:15 p.m.
Gateway vs. Manheim Township at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Lower Moreland vs. Masterman at Legacy Tennis Club, Philadelphia, 9 a.m.
Dallas vs. Moravian Academy at TK Tennis Academy, Kingston, 11 a.m.
Cathedral Prep vs. North Catholic at Westwood Racquet Club, Erie, noon
Westmont Hilltop vs. Conrad Weiser at Gorilla House Gym, Altoona, 1 p.m.
Central Columbia vs. Pequea Valley at Central PA Tennis Center, Williamsport, 1 p.m.
Sewickley Academy vs. Somerset at North Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.
Lancaster Country Day vs. Chartiers Valley at Hershey Racquet Club, 1:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic vs. Winchester Thurston at DuBois, 2 p.m.
Photos: Boiling Springs rallies to top Big Spring in Colonial baseball clash
