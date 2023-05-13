TODAY
BASEBALL
East Pennsboro at Big Spring, 10 a.m.
Northern at Carlisle, 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Carlisle at Northern, 11 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Mid-Penn Championships at Chambersburg, 9 a.m.
MONDAY
BASEBALL
Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Central Dauphin at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Northern, 3:30 p.m.
