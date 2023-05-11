BASEBALL
Shippensburg at Northern, 4 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Trinity at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional
Shippensburg at Davis & Elkins, 3 p.m.
Northern at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Shippensburg in PSAC Championships at Slippery Rock, 11 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cedar Cliff at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Palmyra at Northern, 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
