BASEBALL
Shippensburg vs. Seton Hill at Slippery Rock, 1 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Altoona, 4:15 p.m.
Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Chambersburg, 4:30 p.m.
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
CD East at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Steel-High, 4:15 p.m.
LACROSSE
Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Palmyra at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Carlisle at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
Chambersburg at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
CD East at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Trinity at CD East, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Palmyra, 6:15 p.m.
Northern at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Altoona at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 4:15 p.m.
Chambersburg at Red land, 4:15 p.m.
Carlisle at CD East, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 4:15 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
District 3 Team Tournament
Cedar Crest vs. Dallastown at Hershey Racquet Club, 3:30 p.m.
Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Lancaster Country Day vs. Conrad Weiser, 1:30 p.m.
Hanover at Pequea Valley, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Altoona at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Cedar Cliff, 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
Shippensburg at Northern, 4 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Trinity at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northern at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cedar Cliff at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Palmyra at Northern, 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 6:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
