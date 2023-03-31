BASEBALL
Shippensburg at Shepherd, 2 p.m.
Eastern at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Halifax at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Carlisle at Hershey, 4:15p.m.
Trinity at West Perry, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Wilkes at Dickinson, 3 p.m.
Messiah at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
Carlisle at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Northern, 4 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Lancaster Country Day, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Shippensburg in Colonial Relays at William & Mary, 9 a.m.
Messiah at Danny Curran Invitational at Widener, 3 p.m.
