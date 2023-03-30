TODAY
BASEBALL
Waynesboro at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at West Perry, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisburg at East Pennsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Trinity at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
Trinity at Gettysburg, 5:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Palmyra, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at State College, 6:30 p.m.
CD East at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Red Land, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Northern at CD East, 4 p.m.
Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
State College at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Red Land at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Arcadia at Messiah (DH), 3 p.m.
Shippensburg at West Perry, 3:30 p.m.
Big Spring at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Northern, 4:15 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Harrisburg, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Cedar Cliff at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northern at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 6 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 6:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Wilson, 6 p.m.
Shippensburg at Shepherd, 2 p.m.
Eastern at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Halifax at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Hershey, 4:15p.m.
Trinity at West Perry, 3:30 p.m.
Wilkes at Dickinson, 3 p.m.
Messiah at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
Wilkes at Dickinson, 3 p.m.
Messiah at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
Carlisle at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Northern, 4 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Lancaster Country Day, 4 p.m.
Shippensburg in Colonial Relays at William & Mary, 9 a.m.
Messiah at Danny Curran Invitational at Widener, 3 p.m.
