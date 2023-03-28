TODAY
BASEBALL
Shippensburg at Frostburg State, 3 p.m.
Messiah at Lebanon Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.
Greencastle at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Big Spring at West Perry, 4:30 p.m.
James Buchanan at Northern, 4:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
LACROSSE
Cumberland Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Northern at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Trinity at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Hershey at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Shepherd at Shippensburg (2), 1 p.m.
Elizabethtown at Dickinson, 3 p.m.
McDaniel at Messiah (2), 3 p.m.
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 3:45 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.
West Perry at Big Spring, 3:45 p.m.
Northern at James Buchanan, 4:15 p.m.
Waynesboro at Boiling Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Trinity at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
Penn State Harrisburg at Messiah, 3 p.m.
Gettysburg at Dickinson, 4 p.m.
James Buchanan at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
State College at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Mechanicsburg at Northern, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Red Land, 6 p.m.
