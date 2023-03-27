BASEBALL
Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Carlisle at Bishop McDevitt, 4:15 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 4:15 p.m.
Donegal at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
James Buchanan at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Northern, 4 p.m.
State College at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Carlisle at State College, 6:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at CD East, 6:30 p.m.
