BASEBALL
Messiah at Widener (2), noon
Shippensburg at East Stroudsburg (2), noon
Camp Hill at Northern Lebanon, 11 a.m.
Waynesboro at Cumberland Valley, ppd.
CD East at Boiling Springs, noon
Reading vs. Roman Catholic, 8 p.m.
Deer Lakes vs. West Catholic, 2 p.m.
South Fayette vs. Archbishop Wood, 6 p.m.
Blackhawk vs. Lansdale Catholic, noon
Dickinson at McDaniel Invitational, 8 a.m.
Dickinson at McDaniel Invitational, noon
Dickinson at Muhlenberg, 1 p.m.
Haverford at Dickinson, noon
Shippensburg at Millersville, noon
Mary Washington at Messiah, 1 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Governor Mifflin, 10 a.m.
Messiah at York (2), 1 p.m
Cedar Cliff at Wilson, 11 a.m.
Governor Mifflin at Cumberland Valley, noon
Swarthmore at Dickinson, TBA
Swarthmore at Dickinson, TBA
Shippensburg at Pitt-Greensburg, 2:30 p.m.
Shippensburg in Jack M. Toms Alumni Invitational at Lynchburg, 9 a.m.
Dickinson in Little Three Meet at Gettysburg, 9:45 a.m.
Messiah at Ursinus Invitational, 10 a.m.
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Big Spring, Camp Hill, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, East Pennsboro, Shippensburg in Tim Cook Memorial Invitational at Chambersburg, 9 a.m.
Stevenson at Messiah 11 a.m.
Misericordia at Messiah, 3 p.m.
Photos: Carlisle defeats Big Spring in high school baseball season opener
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!