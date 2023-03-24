BASEBALL
East Stroudsburg at Shippensburg, 2 p.m.
Selinsgrove at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Chambersburg at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Exeter vs. Imhotep Charter, 8 p.m.
Aliquippa vs. Lancaster Mennonite, 2 p.m.
Cedar Cliff vs. Archbishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
Union Area 45, Lourdes Regional 29
LACROSSE
Bishop McDevitt at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
CD East at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Gettysburg, 5:30 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30 p.m.
Red Land at CD East, 4 p.m.
Northern at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Trinity at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Bloomsburg at Shippensburg (2), 2 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Trinity, ppd.
East Pennsboro at Gettysburg, ppd.
TENNIS
DeSales at Dickinson, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Camp Hill, ppd.
Northern at New Oxford, ppd.
TRACK AND FIELD
Shippensburg in Toms Alumni Invitational at Lynchburg (Va.), 3 p.m.
Dickinson in Little Three Meet at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Dover at Cedar Cliff, 5 p.m.
