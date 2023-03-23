BASEBALL
Camp Hill at James Buchanan, 4:15 p.m.
Lancaster Catholic at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Lincoln Park vs. Neumann Foretti, 8 p.m.
Imani Christian vs. Berlin Brothersvalley, 2 p.m.
River Valley vs. Dunmore, 6 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic vs. Homer Center, noon
LACROSSE
Lancaster Country Day at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Lancaster Country Day, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Big Spring at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.
Hempfield at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at Antietam, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
Dallastown at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Central York at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Susquehannock at Red Land, 6 p.m.
Northeastern at Mechanicsburg, 6:30 p.m.
