BASEBALL
Dickinson at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
LACROSSE
Messiah at Gwynedd Mercy, 4 p.m.
Messiah at Shenandoah, 3:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Red Land at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Northern, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
Messiah at Scranton, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at State College, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Northern at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Messiah at Widener, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Northern, 6 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
