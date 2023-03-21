TODAY
Seton Hill at Shippensburg, 3 p.m.
Juniata at Carlisle, 3:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Reading vs. Spring-Ford at Coatesville, 7 p.m.
Archbishop Wood vs. Roman Catholic at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.
West Catholic vs. Trinity at Governor Mifflin Intermediate, 7 p.m.
Penn Cambria vs. Deer Lakes at Hempfield Area, 7:30 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Lancaster Mennonite at Martz Hall, Pottsvulle, 6 p.m.
Abington vs. Otto Eldred at Clarion University, 6 p.m.
West Chester Rustin vs. Archbishop Wood at Bensalem, 5:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic vs. South Fayette at Peters Township, 8:30 p.m.
North Catholic vs. Blackhawk at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.
Lansdale Catholic vs. Scranton Prep at William Allen, 7 p.m.
Union Area vs. Berlin Brothersvalley at Hempfield Area, 6 p.m.
Lourdes Regional vs. Mountain View at Berwick, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Shepherd, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Elizabethtown, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Trinity at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Elizabethtown at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Red Lion, 6 p.m.
York Catholic at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Lock Haven (2), 1 p.m.
Dickinson at Penn St. Mont Alto (2), 2 p.m.
Messiah at Gettysburg (2), 3 p.m.
Carlisle at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Northern, 4:15 p.m.
State College at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Trinity vs. York Catholic at Penn State York, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Dickinson at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Messiah at Gwynedd Mercy, 4 p.m.
York Suburban at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
Red Land at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Messiah at Scranton, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at State College, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Northern at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Messiah at Widener, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Northern, 6 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
