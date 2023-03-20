BASEBALL
Littlestown at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Exeter vs. Cathedral Prep at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.
Archbishop Ryan vs. Imhotep Charter at St. Joseph’s Prep, 7 p.m.
Uniontown vs. Lincoln Park at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Neumann Goretti vs. Allentown Central Catholic, TBD
Linville Hill vs. Berlinbrothers Valley at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian vs. Union at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Archbishop Carroll vs. Cardinal O’Hara at Garnet Valley, 7 p.m.
Cedar Cliff vs. Norwin at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Dunmore vs. Lancaster Catholic at Martz Hall, 7 p.m.
River Valley vs. OLSH at Kiski, 7 p.m.
Montrose vs. Homer Center at Central Mountain, 6 p.m.
Greensburg CC vs. Kennedy Catholic at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
LACROSSE
Cumberland Valley at Cocalico, 4:30 p.m.
West York at Northern, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Bermudian Springs at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
Red Land at Chambersburg 4 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Northern at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Camp Hill at Middletown, 3:30 p.m.
James Buchanan at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Carlisle at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
Palmyra at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
CD East at Northern, 6 p.m.
Red Lion at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.
Seton Hill at Shippensburg, 3 p.m.
Juniata at Carlisle, 3:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Archbishop Wood vs. Roman Catholic
West Catholic vs. Trinity
Penn Cambria vs. Deer Lakes
Holy Cross vs. Lancaster Mennonite
West Chester Rustin vs. Archbishop Wood
Oakland Catholic vs. South Fayette
Lansdale Catholic vs. Scranton Prep
North Catholic vs. Blackhawk
Lourdes Regional vs. Mountain View
Union Area vs. Berlin Brothersvalley
LACROSSE
Shippensburg at Shepherd, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Elizabethtown, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Trinity at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Elizabethtown at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Red Lion, 6 p.m.
York Catholic at Trinity, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Shippensburg at Lock Haven (2), 1 p.m.
Dickinson at Penn St. Mont Alto (2), 2 p.m.
Messiah at Gettysburg (2), 3 p.m.
Carlisle at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Northern, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
State College at Red Land, 4 p.m.
Trinity vs. York Catholic at Penn State York, 4 p.m.
